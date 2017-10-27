Man with fake number plates makes off without paying for fuel in Northampton

CCTV pictures released by Northamptonshire Police show a man wanted over a fuel theft.

The incident happened about 10.15pm on Sunday, September 17 at the BP Garage, Grange Farm, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The offender drove onto the forecourt, dispensed fuel into a silver Nissan Primera - believed to be using stolen number plates - and left without making payment.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.