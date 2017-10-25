Man wielding axe smashes window before making getaway on moped in Northampton

Two moped drivers are being sought by police after one of the men used a yellow axe to damage a window - shielding a till - in Northampton.

The attempted robbery took place at about 9.30pm on Friday, October 13 when two men rode into the Morrisons fuel station in Kettering Road on a blue moped, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

One of the men was holding a yellow axe, which he used to damage the windows by the till before they rode off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver is described as wearing grey Adidas jogging bottoms, a black jacket, gloves and a white and blue motorcycle helmet.

"The second offender, who was holding the axe, is described as a slim, 5ft 9in man wearing a black jacket with white sleeves and a black motorcycle helmet.

"The moped was blue, with no front visor – the front had been covered with a bin bag – and there was no registration plate on the rear."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.