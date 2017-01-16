Man who had sexual activity with young teenage girl and carried out illegal tattoos is sent to prison by Northampton judge

A 24-year-old Northamptonshire man who avoided prison when he tattooed teenagers with a homemade kit and had a "relationship" with a young girl has been sent back inside after he failed to stick to his community order.

Anthony Fordham, aged 24, formerly of Eastbourne Avenue, Corby and now of no fixed abode, was convicted of 10 counts back in October 2015.

They including one charge of sexual activity with a girl and nine counts of tattooing children under the age of 18.

He was sentenced to a three-year community order, was made to attend a sexual offenders’ programme and was ordered to complete 125 hours of unpaid work.

But yesterday, he was back at Northampton Crown Court charged with breaching his sexual harm prevention order by having two unregistered phones in his possession. The order had been aimed at stopping him having unrestricted access to the internet.

On top of that, prosecutor Mary Loram said Fordham also failed to notify probation services that he would be likely to come into unsupervised contact with a 15-year-old girl, namely the sister of his new 18-year-old girlfriend from Southampton.

Judge Michael Fowler said he had no choice but to impose a prison term on Fordham - who had already spent seven months on remand.

He said: "It seems to me you possess a threat that's been demonstrated by your behaviour to young people - and sadly you continue to be a threat."

Miss Loram, said Fordham had also failed to attend his unpaid work requirement on several occasions and had only attended five of the 32 sessions on his sex offender program.

Judge Fowler re-sentenced Fordham for the original offences and for breaching his order. He was given a year and six weeks in prison in total.

Mitigating for Fordham, Roxanne Aisthorpe said the 25-year-old suffered from depression and struggled to attend some of the morning sessions with probation due to the medication he was taking.

She added that after becoming homeless he "simply struggled to meet all the requirements" of his order.