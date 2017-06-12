Man who died in hit-and-run named by Northamptonshire Police as 59-year-old is arrested

A 42-year old man who died following a road traffic collision near Northampton train station has been named by Northamptonshire Police and a 59-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A man, who died following yesterday’s road traffic collision at the junction of Black Lion Hill and St Andrew’s Road, has been named as Abdi Hussain Ali, 42, from Northampton.

The incident took place at 4.10am when Mr Ali was crossing St Andrew’s Road when the collision with a black van took place.

A 59-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident and released from custody pending further investigation.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this collision can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.