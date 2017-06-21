Man wanted in connection with Northamptonshire firearms incident featured on Crimewatch Roadshow

A man was featured on Crimewatch Roadshow in connection with a firearms offence in Northamptonshire.

Officers from Operation Worcester, which was set up to tackle drugs and firearms offences, believe Alain Mbuku, 32, may be able to assist with their investigation into the discharge of a firearm in Wellingborough in March 2016.

Mr Mbuku, who is also known as Alain Sengua, is from Bedford and officers are appealing for him to make contact with them.

Crimewatch Roadshow aired an appeal to trace Mr Mbuku last week, as part of their latest series, currently airing on BBC One at 9am, Monday to Friday.

Mr Mbuku, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.