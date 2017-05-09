Man wanted for indecent exposure outside Northampton school

A schoolgirl saw a man performing an indecent act while sat outside a Northampton school today (May 9).

The indecent exposure suspect was seen sitting in a vehicle outside the exit to the main car park of Malcolm Arnold Academy in Trinity Avenue at about 8.15am

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

He is described as being a white, olive-skinned man, aged between 30 and 40. He had an average build and was clean shaven with short messy hair.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.