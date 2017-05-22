Man wanted by police after mobile phone stolen from Northampton hardware store

A man is wanted in connection with the theft of a mobile phone from a business in Northampton, police say.

The alleged theft happened in Screwfix, in Gladstone Road, off Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, sometime between 5pm and 5.15pm on April 25, after the phone was left unattended for a short time on a catalogue stand.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured about the incident.

The man, or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.