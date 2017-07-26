Man uses sun roof to punch driver during road rage incident in Kettering

A man punched another driver through the sun roof of their car during a road rage incident in Kettering.
The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday, July 21, at the junction of Regent Street and Crown Street.
A police spokesman said: “There was an altercation between two car drivers during which the driver of a small black car punched the driver of a Peugeot 306 through the sun roof.”
The offender is described as a white male, 6ft, about 30-years-old and with a muscular build.
Anyone who has information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
