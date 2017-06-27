Man unzipped trousers and followed woman in Northampton before exposing himself

A man unzipped his trousers and told a woman on to look at him while he indecently exposed himself in Northampton.

The incident happened on a pathway close to the chip shop in Briar Hill, on Thursday, June 15, sometime between 6.15am and 7am, Northamptonshire Police has revealed today.

The victim had seen the offender sitting on a bollard and when he asked her for a cigarette, she said she did not smoke.

The offender then asked her numerous times if she wanted a cigarette and started walking alongside her as she walked to work.

He then spoke to her, telling her to look at him and, when she did, he unzipped his trousers and exposed himself before running off towards Camp Hill.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man was described as white, slim, 6ft and aged in his 30s.

"He had blackish short hair and some stubble. He was wearing a navy jacket, overly baggy jeans and maroon trainers."

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.