Man tries to trip up teenager before victim has bike stolen in Corby

A man followed a teenager in a Corby shop after he refused to give him £1 and tried to trip him up.

The incident took place between 4.40pm and 5pm on Tuesday, January 3, at the Premier store in Burghley Drive. Police have just released details of the crime.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping in the store when he was approached by a man who asked for £1.

After being refused, the man became aggressive, followed the victim around the shop and tried to trip him up.

The victim, feeling fearful, handed over £1 and the man then left the store.

After leaving the shop, the victim found that his bike, a black and orange Carrara Mountain bike, had been stolen from outside the front of the shop.

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 8in, with a slim build and in his 30s.

He had a ginger stubbly beard and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

The bike, similar to the one pictured, had a frayed cable at the back and a number lock on the main bar near the seat.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.