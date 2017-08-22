Man to appear before Northampton magistrates charged with child grooming

A 25-year-old man will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, August 22) charged with grooming a vulnerable 16 year-old-girl.

Darren Goode, of Long Buckby was issued with a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) directing him not to contact his victim, but allegedly continued to do and was subsequently arrested by officers from the Force's RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team

Goode, who will appear from custody, is accused of causing/inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13 and removing a child without lawful authority.