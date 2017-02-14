Man threatens Iceland worker with knife after meat theft at Kettering store

Police have released images of two people they want to trace after a theft from Kettering’s Iceland store.
The alleged incident in the store in Newland Street happened at about 11.20am on Sunday, February 12.
Two men are reported to have taken a large number of items from the meat section and then left the store without paying for them.
Another shopper alerted a member of staff, who followed and stopped the men, at which point one of the men threatened the staff member with a knife.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.