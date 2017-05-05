Man threatened with knife in attempted carjacking

A man was threatened with an eight-inch knife during an attempted carjacking in Northampton.

The victim was sat in his parked car opposite the Picturedrome on Kettering Road in Abington when he was approached by a group of five men at about 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 3.

The man was sitting in the driver’s seat with the window down when the group walked up to the car.

One of them threatened the victim with a knife and demanded his car keys.

He drove off and the group started chasing the car, a silver BMW.

The suspect with the knife is described as white with short, dark hair, a chubby build, about 6ft and he wore a hooded jacket with the hood up.

The jacket was blue on the top half and grey on the lower half, worn with grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. He carried what looked like a black kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade.

Three of the four men were white and the other mixed race. The latter wore a tee-shirt with the sleeves cut off.

All were about 20 and all around 6ft. They had a dog with them which was possibly a pit bull terrier or similar. It was wearing a harness as opposed to a lead and was dark with small patches of colour.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.