Man threatened with axe and robbed of mobile phone by driver in Northampton

A victim was robbed of his mobile phone when a man got out of a car and threatened him with a yellow handled axe, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The incident happened in Goldings Road, just after 1.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

A red Toyota pulled up alongside the victim and the passenger, who was carrying an axe, got out and demanded the victim should hand over his possessions.

When he refused he was threatened and had his mobile phone pulled from his pocket.

The driver then got out with what appeared to be a baseball bat and the victim managed to run away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender who was carrying the axe was white, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 8in with a medium build and dark blonde hair.

"He is believed to have been wearing a black stud earring in each ear and wore a dark blue Adidas tracksuit with white Adidas trainers. He spoke with a local accent.

"The other offender was also white and was about 6ft with a slightly heavier build."

The car had an ‘S’ registered number plate and tinted headlights.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.