Man sustains 'life-changing' injuries in Gold Street kebab knife attack, Northampton court hears

A Northampton kebab shop worker has been jailed for slicing a customer's forearm with a foot-long carving knife.

The victim needed extensive surgery for the 'horrific' wound, which was inflicted in a disturbance at a kebab shop in Gold Street, Northampton.

The Millenium Pizza and Kebab shop in Northampton.

A witness said the bleeding was so bad he thought the victim's 'flesh was falling away from the bone'.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "An extremely dangerous knife was used here as a weapon, and indeed is one of the most dangerous knives imaginable to be waved about."

Eser Semsoglu, 34, from Daventry, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (June 14) after earlier pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

In the early hours of October 25, 2014, Semsoglu was working at the Millenium Pizza and Kebab shop, in Gold Street, when a group of friends came in after a night out.

The victim stepped outside into the street for a cigarette. Semsoglu also came out and began to lower the shop's shutters for closing time.

Prosecuting barrister Hannah Whelan said in court: "The victim did not understand why the shutters would be going down with his friends still inside, and an argument began when he tried to stop this."

Then, as the row got out of hand, Semsoglu said: "Get away from my shop or I'll kill you".

He ducked into the shop and grabbed a foot-long kebab knife. He then slashed under the half-closed shutters and up at the victim's face.

Miss Whelan said: "The knife struck him in the right forearm and badly injured him. A witness said the injury was horrific, like flesh falling away from the bone."

The victim's friends used a t-shirt as a tourniquet and an ambulance was called. He was treated at hospital for a 7cm open laceration. He could not make a fist, and later received surgery to reconnect three tendons.

Semsoglu was arrested, and initially lied to police officers that he had only attacked the victim with a blade sharpener.

He also claimed he had had "trouble" that night and felt threatened by the customer, who he said was "antagonistic".

Judge Fowler said: "The most significant element of this case even now is the consequences. Not only did the victim suffer the most appalling injuries on the night but has suffered consequences in his job, his mobility and indeed his entire life.

"He also had to give up boxing, something he believes he had a future in."

Semsoglu was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.