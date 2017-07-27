Man sustains bruising and swelling after being robbed and assaulted in Northampton

A man was hit on the back of the head before being robbed in a Northampton park.

At around 3pm on Saturday, July 22, a man was walking in Becket’s Park, from the Bedford Road entrance towards the tennis court.

He was hit on the back of his head, fell over, was hit again and sustained bruising and swelling, Northamptonshire Police said today.

The offender took his wallet and phone charger from his rear pockets and ran off in the direction of Morrisons.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "There were people sheltering from the rain in the park at the time and officers would like to speak with anyone who saw it happen."

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.