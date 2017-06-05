Man suffers serious injuries in Corby crash

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Corby this morning.

The incident took place at about 9.35am in Cottingham Road and involved a white Vauxhall Astra van and a green Mazda 5.

The driver of the Astra van had pulled into Abington Road when it was in collision with the Mazda, which was travelling east along the Cottingham Road.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry, with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.