A man was left with a cut to the head after being assaulted near Corby Boating Lake.

The assault happened sometime between midnight and 1.45am on Saturday (April 1) in the wooded area between George Street and Cottingham Road.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, who was in his 30s, suffered a cut to the head which required medical treatment.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.