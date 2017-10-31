Man suffers facial injuries in attack at Corby park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of men in Coronation Park, Corby.

The incident took place between 8pm and 9.30pm yesterday (Monday) when the victim sustained a number of facial injuries.

The offenders are described as men aged 16 to 20.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.