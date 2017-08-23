Man suffers cuts and bruises after being kicked to the floor in Kettering

A man was kicked to the floor during a robbery in Kettering.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, August 19, a man was walking along Rockingham Road when another man approached him, kicked him to the floor, demanded money and kicked him again.

The man sustained cuts on his face and bruising to his arm and ribs.

The offender made off with cash and a pair of zebra print reading glasses.

The offender is described as a 6ft white man who wore a black hooded top with the hood up.

Anyone who has information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.