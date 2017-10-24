Man suffers broken jaw following nighttime attack in Northampton town centre

A man had his jaw broken by a gang of men after they got out of their car and attacked him while he was drinking with friends.

The incident took place in St Giles Street opposite Guildhall Road between Ask restaurant and The Old Bank pub between 12.45am and 1.15am on Saturday, October 14, Northamptonshire Police revealed today.

The man was drinking with friends when he noticed a vehicle parked nearby. The men in the vehicle shouted at the group before getting out and assaulting the victim, who suffered a broken jaw.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender is described as white, aged 20-30 with a stocky build.

"He is about 5ft 10in with short blonde/mousy brown hair, clean shaven with an average complexion. He was wearing a green top and had an Irish accent. It is believed at least five men were involved in the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.