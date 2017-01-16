Man struck from behind and knocked to the floor by yobs then attacked by a dog in Northampton

A man was assaulted by two teenagers before being attacked by a dog thought to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Northampton on Friday night (January 13).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the 40-year-old victim was walking along Main Road in Duston and after turning left into Berrywood Road when he was struck from behind and knocked to the floor.

He was then further assaulted and attacked by a dog that was with the two offenders.

It is believed that the pair ran off across the park towards the St Crispin’s estate.

The offenders were both white men who are aged around 18 years old. One was wearing a dark coloured coat and the other a light coloured coat.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.