Man stole cash from till in Long Buckby shop

A man reached into a till and stole money from a village shop.

Northamptonshire Police say the man entered the Coop in Long Buckby at around 8.20pm on Monday January 2.

He picked up and replaced various items before going to the till with a bag of onions and handing the cashier money to pay for them, however, when she opened the till he leaned over and tried to pull the lid off. The cashier tried to close it but the offender grabbed a quantity of cash and ran off.

Officers have released the above CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who was in the store at the time or who can identify the man in the picture is asked to contact police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.