Man stamped on and punched to the floor before being robbed of cash in Northampton

A man was assaulted and had cash stolen in a Northampton robbery after he withdrew money from an ATM.

The victim was walking home between 12.10am and 12.30am on Monday, 23 October after withdrawing cash from a Post Office ATM in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

As he passed the IN’n’OUT car servicing centre, someone punched him from behind, knocking him to the floor.

The offender then stamped on the victim before pulling him to his feet, ripping his jacket and removing a bank card and cash. He passed this to another man before running off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The first man is described as black, in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6ft 1in, with a medium build. He had long, black dreadlocks and was wearing a grey or black jacket, black jeans and black crocs.

"The second man was white, about 6ft 2in, with a slim build and about 21 years old. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and red and black Nike Air Max trainers. He had short brown hair."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.