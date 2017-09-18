Man stabbed near Northampton petrol garage by three men

A man was assaulted by three men and stabbed at the back of a Northampton petrol station, police say.

The victim was attacked on a grassed area at the back of the Westbridge BP garage in St James Road, sometime between 4am and 4.40am on Saturday (September 16).

The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The three offenders are described as Asian, between 20 to 23 years old, and were wearing sportswear.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.