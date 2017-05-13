Man stabbed in morning attack in Northampton town centre

One man was stabbed and another assaulted in the town centre today opposite the BBC Northampton building.

Both men are in hospital for treatment following the incident in Lower Mounts at 6.15am on Saturday, May 13 and have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police officers remain at the scene after coming across the disturbance this morning.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are taking place.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.