Man stabbed in chest in evening attack outside Northampton's bus station

A man has been left in a serious condition following a stabbing near North Gate bus station yesterday evening (June 16).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We got a 999 call at 7pm from an independent witness who said there was a fight going on in Lady's Lane near the Mayorhold car park.

"The injured party has a stab wound to the chest and was bleeding quite heavily."

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.02pm yesterday evening (June 15) reporting a patient who had been found outside the Mayorhold car park in Northampton.

"Based on the information given by the caller, the patient was assessed as being in a serious condition and our ambulance crew arrived within minutes.

"The patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital for further treatment."

A friend of the victim told the Chronicle & Echo that the man "is said to now be in a stable condition."

Northamptonshire Police are currently appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.