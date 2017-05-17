Man sought over firing of gun in Wellingborough

Police are seeking the public’s help in tracing a man they want to speak to in connection with a firearms offence in Wellingborough.

Officers from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drugs and firearms offences, believe Alain Mbuku, 32, may be able to assist their investigation into the discharge of a firearm in the town in March 2016.

Mr Mbuku, who is also known as Alain Sengua, is from Bedford and officers are appealing for him to make contact with them.

Mr Mbuku, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.