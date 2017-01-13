Man shopped in Daventry supermarket with racially offensive sign round his neck

A man alleged to have worn an offensive sign around his neck at a superstore in Daventry.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said it was alleged the man wore the racially offensive sign and a face mask while shopping in Tesco in New Street, Daventry, between 6am and 6.45am, on Saturday, January 7.

He was white, of stocky build, aged between 50 and 55, with grey hair, wearing dark-coloured clothing and a star ‘boater’ style hat.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 222.