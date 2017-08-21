Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Kettering

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Kettering.

The incident happened in Eskdaill Street, close to the corner of Newland Street, at 9am this morning (Monday).

The 81-year-old victim was hit by an X4 bus, which was turning in from Rockingham Road.

He was trapped under the bus and had to be freed by firefighters.

He was taken to hospital in Coventry, where he remains with serious injuries.

A spokesman for Stagecoach, who operate the X4, said they will investigate the incident fully.

The spokesman said: “I can confirm that a Stagecoach bus was involved in an incident this morning in Kettering town centre.

“Safety is our highest priority and we will be investigating the incident fully and helping police with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.