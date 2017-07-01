Man seriously hurt in Northampton collision sadly dies in hospital

A 46-year-old man who was seriously injured in a collision in Northampton on Wednesday, June 28 has sadly died.

The incident happened just before 12.45am in Bedford Road, close to the Workbridge Centre entrance, when a black Vauxhall Vectra was in collision with the pedestrian.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he later died.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.