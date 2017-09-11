Man robbed of cash with pen knife while walking towards Flore

A young man was robbed at knife point as he walked towards a Northampton village.

The victim was walking from Weedon towards Flore, and was close to the village sign, at about 9.40pm on Friday (September 8), when he was approached by a man who demanded cash.

The offender threatened the victim with a pen knife before taking cash and making off in a dark coloured car, similar to a Honda Civic, with lowered suspension and a loud exhaust.

The offender was white, about 20, 6ft and was wearing a grey top and bottoms with white trainers.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.