Man robbed at knife point at Northampton cash machine was forced to withdraw money

A man was forced at knife point to withdraw money from a cash machine in Northampton before being robbed, police have said.

The incident took place happened outside the Nisa Local convenience store in Prentice Court, off Lings Way, Goldings, on July 7 at about 12.45am.

The victim was at the cash machine when a man approached and threatened him with a knife, forcing him to withdraw more money. The offender took the money and ran off to the side of the shop.

The offender is described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 10in, with a slim build and a pale complexion. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a rain mac style coat and thick-rimmed oval glasses.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.