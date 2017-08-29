Man pushed to the floor during robbery in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was pushed to the floor during a robbery in Thoroughsale Road, Corby.

A 23-year-old man was walking along the road when he heard someone approaching from behind at about 2.50am on Tuesday, August 15.

As he turned around, he was pushed to the floor by one of three people and his keys fell out of his pocket.

One of the offenders picked them up and they all ran off towards Occupation Road.

One of the suspects is believed to have had a small dark tattoo on the inside of his left wrist.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the robbery, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.