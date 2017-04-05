Man punches woman’s car window and wing mirror in fit of road rage in Northampton

A woman was verbally abused and had her car attacked by a man in a fit of road rage last week.

The woman was in traffic at the roundabout on Victoria Promenade near the town centre when a man pulled up alongside her and shouted abuse at her, sometime between 5.40pm and 6pm on Wednesday, March 29.

He then punched the front passenger window and passenger side wing mirror of her car, causing it to bend back, before driving off while hurling further abuse at the woman.

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s driving a white pickup style truck with a hard cover on the back of the flatbed.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.