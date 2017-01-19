Man punched in the face on night out after leaving McDonalds in Northampton

A 23-year-old man was assaulted in Northampton at around 2.50am, after leaving McDonalds in The Drapery with friends.

He was approached by the attacker who punched him in the face near to the zebra crossing on Saturday, December 10.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would particularly like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may have information which could help the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident Number:16000407623