Man punched in face at teatime outside Northampton town centre bank

An 18-year-old man was assaulted in Northampton’s Market Square.

The victim was leaving the Halifax bank at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, May 10, when it is alleged he was approached by a man who punched him once in the face.

The offender then walked off in the direction of Moon on the Square.

He is described as white, and he wore a red baseball cap, a grey t-shirt and a jumper tied around his waist.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.