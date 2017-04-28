Man punched and robbed of money by biker who brandished a blade in Northampton

A man was punched, robbed of his wallet, phone and iPad early today (Friday) and held at knifepoint while walking through gardens in Northampton.

The robbery happened as the victim was walking through St Katherine's Gardens when he was approached by two males on bicycles. One of them asked for his money and brandished a Stanley knife.

The victim handed over his wallet and was then punched in the face causing him to fall to the floor at which point he was then searched and robbed of a mobile phone and an iPad.

The offenders then rode off in the direction of the Vue cinema.

One of the offenders was white, aged 18-21, slim and about 6ft. Both were wearing black hoodies with dark face coverings and one was on a red bike and the other a black one.

Anyone with information about the robbery, which happened between 12.05am and 12.20am, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.