Man pulls trousers down in front of girl in two incidents of indecent exposure in Northampton

A schoolgirl was approached by a man who dropped his trousers and exposed himself to her on two separate occasions in a Northampton park.

The first incident happened on May 10 at about 8.20am when the victim was walking to school. The offender walked towards her and made an odd noise before pulling down his trousers and performing an indecent act.

On the second occasion, which happened on May 20 at 7pm, the victim spotted the same man again, this time adjacent to the Jade House restaurant car park. Once again, he dropped his trousers to his ankles and exposed himself.

The offender is described as an Eastern European man in his late forties who was tall with a slight build. On both occasions, he was wearing dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.