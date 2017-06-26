Man may have information about fight watched by a 'large crowd' in Northampton

The man pictured may have information about a serious assault in Northampton town centre that was watched by a 'large crowd'.

Police are still appealing for witnesses following the serious assault in Abington Street on Friday afternoon (Friday, June 23).

A 49-year-old man was left with serious head injuries following a fight, which took place at about 4.50pm outside River Island.

A large group of people are reported to have gathered around while the fight was happening.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured it to call police on 101.

The man, or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.