Man left with chipped tooth and cuts after being attacked in Daventry

A man was pushed to the floor and punched by attacker in Daventry town centre.

The incident took place on Tuesday December 27 – details have only been released by Northamptonshire Police today, January 13.

Officers say following a verbal argument in The Square nightclub, a man was attacked while waiting for a taxi at the rank near Domino’s Pizza between 5.40am and 6.15am.

He was pushed to the floor, punched several times and possibly kicked and sustained a chipped tooth, cuts and bruises to his right eye and injuries to his shoulder.

The first offender is described as a white, 20-year-old white man with a large build and over 6ft tall and the second a white man with a slim build and a beard.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.