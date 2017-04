A man was left with a broken arm after being attacked by two men in Corby on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old man was walking near Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Occupation Road between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday (April 1) when he was assaulted from behind by two men, resulting in a broken arm.

The offenders made off from the scene without taking any items from the victim.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.