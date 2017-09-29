Man jailed for dangerous driving on Northampton roads rammed police car in his dad's BMW to escape arrest

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for ramming a police car with his dad's BMW at a Northampton service station before speeding down the A45.

Toby Farrah-Hayton, 23, of no fixed abode, returned to Northampton Crown Court yesterday (September 29) faced with a string of driving offences in addition to a suspended sentence from earlier this year.

They include two incidents where Farrah-Hayton sped off when police tried to seize his car keys from the ignition after pulling him over.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "It seems I have to send you to prison today. No other punishment seems to have an effect on you."

The court heard how two police officers pulled over a BMW into the A45 services in August this year. They found Farrah-Hayton behind the wheel of the car, which was registered to his father.

When the officers reached for the keys, the 23-year-old drove off. As officers tried to stop him, he rammed a police car blocking his way and sped off along the A45.

At the time, Farrah-Hayton was driving while disqualified from previous offences, including an incident in 2016 when he accelerated at an officer as they tried to detain him.

He received a suspended sentence for his previous offences.

Judge Mayo said: "It is sad to see you back in this court [for] committing yet another offence of dangerous driving.

"It's unfortunate. You appear intelligent. You're not stupid. You're not aggressive. You just seem to have no stop light."

Part of Farrah-Hayton's suspended sentence was activated, and he was jailed for 34 months. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years when he is freed.