Man jailed for dangerous driving on Northampton roads rammed police car in his dad's BMW to escape arrest

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for ramming a police car with his dad's BMW at a Northampton service station before speeding down the A45.
Toby Farrah-Hayton, 23, of no fixed abode, returned to Northampton Crown Court yesterday (September 29) faced with a string of driving offences in addition to a suspended sentence from earlier this year.
They include two incidents where Farrah-Hayton sped off when police tried to seize his car keys from the ignition after pulling him over.
His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "It seems I have to send you to prison today. No other punishment seems to have an effect on you."
The court heard how two police officers pulled over a BMW into the A45 services in August this year. They found Farrah-Hayton behind the wheel of the car, which was registered to his father.
When the officers reached for the keys, the 23-year-old drove off. As officers tried to stop him, he rammed a police car blocking his way and sped off along the A45.
At the time, Farrah-Hayton was driving while disqualified from previous offences, including an incident in 2016 when he accelerated at an officer as they tried to detain him.
He received a suspended sentence for his previous offences.
Judge Mayo said: "It is sad to see you back in this court [for] committing yet another offence of dangerous driving.
"It's unfortunate. You appear intelligent. You're not stupid. You're not aggressive. You just seem to have no stop light."
Part of Farrah-Hayton's suspended sentence was activated, and he was jailed for 34 months. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years when he is freed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.