Man jailed after being found with Class A drugs in Corby house

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for three years and eight months for Class A drug offences.

Said Mohamed, of Pitchens Close, Leicester, was arrested at a property in Leighton Road, Corby, in September last year by officers from Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle gang-related crime.

Upon his arrest Mohamed was found to be in possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

He gave officers false details when arrested and failed to answer bail when required to do so.

But officers from Northamptonshire Police worked closely with colleagues from Leicestershire Police in order to identify and locate Mohamed.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and perverting the course of justice at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court last week.

DC Alan Rooney from Operation Worcester said: “Said Mohamed left his home in Leicester to set up a drug supply business in Corby, selling cocaine and heroin and then thought he could get away with giving us false details.

“We are determined to tackle those people who supply drugs to our communities, particularly those people who travel into our county to do so.

“Anyone with information about the supply of drugs can contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”