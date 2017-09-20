Man hurls abuse and rides bike into side of victim's car in Northampton

A man on a bicycle rode in front of a car in Northampton before causing criminal damage.

The incident happened in Bedford Road near the Cliftonville junction sometime between 7.15pm and 7.25pm on Thursday, September 7, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The man rode a bicycle in front of the victim's car before being verbally abusive to her at the traffic lights.

He then rode his bike into the side of her car causing scratches to the paintwork.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111