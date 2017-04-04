Man hit in the face during assault in Kettering nightclub

A man needed hospital treatment after being assaulted in Kettering in the early hours of Sunday (April 2).

The 27-year-old man was inside Abacus nightclub in Dalkeith Place when he was hit in the face by a man at some point between 2.10am and 2.20am.

The offender was a white man in a grey top and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault which left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.