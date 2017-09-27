Man has arm and elbow broken during Northampton robbery

A man was attacked by two men, who stole his phone and broke his arm and elbow, during a robbery in Northampton.
The incident happened sometime between 9.15pm and 9.50pm on Friday, August 18 when a man was walking along Southampton Road, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.
He was attacked by two men who stole his phone before he sustained a broken arm and elbow.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as white, in his early 30s, 5ft 11in, with a thick set build, short dark hair and wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.
"The second was around 5ft 6in, with a medium build, mousy brown hair, scruffy looking blue jeans, a blue top and Nike trainers."
Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
