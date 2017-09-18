Man grabbed shopper before hurling abuse at her in Northampton

A woman was assaulted in Northampton after a man crossed the road, grabbed her, spun her around and became verbally aggressive.

The incident happened in St James Road, at about 8pm on Saturday, 16 September, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The woman had just left a shop when a man on the other side of the road shouted at her.

He then crossed the road towards her and spoke to her before grabbing her arm and spinning her around and becoming verbally aggressive.

The woman walked away and the offender walked off in the opposite direction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "He was a black man, aged 30 to 40, around 6ft and of average build.

"He had braided hair in a ponytail and was wearing a long-sleeved padded jacket which was zipped up and dark coloured jeans.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident and who may have any information regarding it."