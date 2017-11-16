Man forced to hand over cash by 13-year-old and man in Northampton robbery

One man and a teenager, both dressed in tracksuit bottoms, robbed a passer-by of cash and threatened him before making off in Northampton.
The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, November 13, when a man walking along Kingsley Park Terrace was approached by two males who demanded money and threatened him. The man handed over some money and the two males made off.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The first offender is described as about 20 years old, white, about 5ft 11in with blonde and black short hair.
"He was wearing a green jacket with a fur hood and black tracksuit bottoms.
"The second offender is described as white, thin, about 4ft 10in, about 13 years old with short blonde hair wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms."
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
