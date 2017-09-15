Man followed woman along Northampton streets while exposing himself

A woman was followed by a man along a Northampton street while he exposed himself to her, police say.

She was walking in Kingsthorpe Grove sometime between 11.40pm on September 10 and 12.20am on September 11 when she noticed a man walking in the opposite direction.

As the two passed one another, the woman noticed he was exposing himself.

She continued to walk moving onto Trinity Avenue and noticed that the man was following her while continuing to expose himself. The woman continued to walk on to St George's Avenue where she sought help from a member of the public.

The offender was a white man, aged 18 to 27, around 6ft and of thin build. He had short dark hair and possibly stubble. He was wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.